Marks and Spencer customers were taken aback by a £40 flowery midi dress from the early 1990s.

After seeing a new midi dress on the Marks and Spencer website, customers were enthralled.

Marks and Spencer has acquired an army of social media followers eager to keep up with the retailer’s latest stock and product launches.

The company is known for its comprehensive variety of food, drink, and household basics, as well as its large range of on-trend apparel, homeware, and accessories.

Through its social media pages, Marks and Spencer guarantees that customers are aware of what to expect in its stores.

M&S posted a snapshot of its Floral High Neck Midi Tea Dress to its main Facebook page. The £39.50 dress has a colorful abstract flower pattern and is available in a variety of lengths.

The bodice of the dress has an empire line and a high neckline. It has frilled cuffs on the long sleeves, as well as a modest back zip and button closure.

M&S captioned the shot, “Dresses with boots.” The pairing we didn’t realize we needed but can’t live without now. #MyMarks, @marksandspencer sam.

Hundreds of likes and comments were left on the garment on the popular social media network.

Below the post, shoppers expressed their opinions.

“Love this,” one person said, while another added, “Love this dress.”

“I love boots with a dress, and I love the dress,” a third added.

“100% my favorite look,” wrote a fourth customer.

“I noticed my next purchase…” stated a fifth. “Wonderful outfit!” exclaimed a sixth.

“Reminds me of the early 1990s,” said another customer.

Marks and Spencer’s Floral High Neck Midi Tea Dress may be purchased online by clicking here.