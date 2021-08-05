Marks and Spencer customers eager to get their hands on the “tasty” £1.50 low-calorie treat

This week, one of Marks & Spencer’s new products was shared online, causing a lot of buzz among shoppers.

Many admirers are keen to get their hands on the things displayed because the retailer frequently promotes its new clothes and food products with its customers via social media.

M&S has just released a shot of its new Count On Us sundaes, and customers are raving.

“Our Count On Us assortment includes sweet summer delicacies, such our raspberry and strawberry or chocolate sundaes,” the company posted on Instagram.

“They’re low in calories, yet they’re still delicious. “Now available in the store.”

Instagram

Thousands of buyers have responded to the post, eager to give their thoughts on the new item.

“These look amazing,” one user said beneath the photo, which has received over 4,000 likes.

“These are delicious!” exclaimed a second. “A true family favorite,” a third added, “and the chocolate one looks delectable.”

“Oh, I need one of those!” remarked a fourth. “Or a small number of them.”

“Chocolate one looks amazing, can sense a trip to M&S coming on!!,” wrote a fifth. “These seem tasty,” said a sixth. Xx”.

“I need them,” said another.

The Count On Us sundaes are £1.50 each.

Here’s where you can find your nearest M&S store.

While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.