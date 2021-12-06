Marks and Spencer customers eager to get their hands on a “epic” Christmas pudding.

After seeing it online, Marks and Spencer customers were eager to get their hands on a “epic” festive pudding.

M&S, the high-street retailer, has acquired a devoted following on social media. The store, like many others, releases product news on a daily basis to keep customers up to date on the latest stock arrivals.

The popular business recently created a stir on its culinary Instagram feed.

Marks & Spencer Food published a snapshot of its Golden Blond Christmas Pudding with its 254k Instagram followers.

In the BBC’s Good Food Christmas Pudding taste test, the delicious dessert came out on top.

M&S captioned the image of the Christmas pudding: “My true love gifted to me on the 5th day of Award-Winning Christmas… The BBC Good Food Christmas Pudding taste test named A Collection Golden Blond Christmas Pudding the winner. This delectable dessert is studded with blond chocolate and fudge, fortified with brandy and rum, and finished with a blond chocolate and rum sauce. It’s a tremendous show-stealer!!” The snapshot went viral on the popular social networking platform, receiving over 1,000 likes in just one day. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Perfect,” remarked one.

“Epic!” exclaimed AJ.

“That is going in the shopping next week,” Jane told a pal.

“This looks goooood,” said another shopper.

Others just tagged their pals on social media to direct them to the post.