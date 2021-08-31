Marks and Spencer customers are split over the Halloween treat’s “manky” name.

After seeing the name of a new Halloween sweet treat at Marks and Spencer, customers were split.

Marks and Spencer, a well-known high-street retailer, has a devoted social media following eager to keep up with all of the latest product and stock announcements.

Page dedicated to food reviews New Foods UK also has a large following on Instagram, where new items from supermarkets and outlets around the country are shared and critiqued.

The page just posted a picture of Marks and Spencer’s new Bogey Buttons, which are chocolate buttons filled with green caramel.

“New Bogey Buttons,” New Foods UK captioned an image of the delicacy. These don’t look particularly appetizing, but they’re great! “I’m in love with all of M&S’s Halloween-themed products!”

The shot was well-liked by New Foods UK’s 248k followers, with over 3,700 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“However, why did they choose that name?” Subrina wondered.

“We need to go to M&S,” Charlotte added.

“I need their entire Halloween collection!” Lucy exclaimed.

“The kids will love these,” Holly said, tagging a friend and adding a sequence of weeping laughing emojis.

Jeannie added laughing emojis and tagged a friend, saying, “Dex will appreciate these bogie buttons.”

Amira, on the other hand, tagged a buddy and used a puking emoji.

“Mank!!!!!,” Ian exclaimed.

“These would entertain the boys,” Claire said, tagging a friend.

“Ewww look, but Yummy,” Fiona said.

“Adding to shopping list,” Jo said.