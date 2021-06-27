Marks and Spencer customers are divided over Holly Willoughby’s “beautiful” £40 outfit.

Marks and Spencer customers were split on a £39.50 flowery tea dress shown on Holly Willoughby.

Holly, 40, shares her fashion finds and looks with her 7.2 million Instagram followers on a monthly basis.

Holly is usually featured in the latest Marks & Spencer looks and trends thanks to her role as a brand representative for the high street retailer.

consumers were taken aback by a £38 garment that "screams summer."

Marks & Spencer recently shared a photo of Holly wearing a £39.50 puff sleeve midaxi tea dress in a pale blue color with a white floral pattern on their official Instagram page. Holly finished off her ensemble with a pair of M&S leather two strap square toe sandals, which cost £29.50.

Marks and Spencer captioned the photo, “This season, we’re falling for florals.”

The ensemble was a hit on social media, with almost 7,200 likes.

Shoppers, on the other hand, were divided and took to the comments area to express their opinions.

“That is stunning,” Emily exclaimed.

“I ordered this dress,” Amanda stated.

“Never mind falling for florals, I’d literally be falling over the dress,” Karen added, making a furious grimace. Another lovely M&S dress, although this one isn’t short.”

“Got this dress yesterday, and it’s beautiful, even though I’m small and the dress is long,” Sue said.

Jane said, “I don’t know why you don’t make these maxi dresses in tiny because you’ve had so many requests.”

“It’s really beautiful,” one shopper exclaimed.

“Beautiful,” Emma exclaimed.

“Beautiful,” Mary said.

Dawn commented, “I love this dress, but it’s so long.”

“Such a gorgeous garment, fab color!” Cathie exclaimed.

“Too lengthy for anyone under 5’6,” one consumer said.

“Effortless beauty and chic,” Millie commented.

