Marks and Spencer customers adore its £45 transitional midi dress, which they describe as “beautiful.”

Customers at Marks and Spencer were wowed after seeing a “beautiful” £45 transitional dress online.

The prominent company shared a snapshot of its printed v-neck shirred midi waisted dress on its main Instagram page.

The printed midi dress has a mock wrap front and flexible shirring at the waist. Marks and Spencer sells it for £45 on their website.

“The perfect transitional garment for the changing weather. @marksandspencer sam looking bold and beautiful,” the store captioned an image of M&S employee Sam wearing the dress with a pair of trainers.

The garment received almost 2,000 likes from Marks and Spencer’s 1.8 million Instagram followers. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

Debbie remarked, “Wonderful dress.”

“Beautiful,” Svitlana exclaimed.

“Wonderful collection,” commented another customer.

“It’s fantastic,” Pauline said.

“I’ll be getting myself one of those,” Jynny stated. It’s a very great look.”

Some admirers were unhappy to learn that the dress was not available in tiny sizes.

Mags added a sad face emoji to her comment, saying, “I wish you did these dresses in tiny.”

“It’s a shame there isn’t a petite option,” Joules said.

“Unsurprisingly, no Petite sizes….Again,” Dawn remarked.

I went into Marks & Spencer in search of a tiny outfit and left fuming.

“Just to let you know I’m 5’2 [smiley face emoji]Where the label may not say “petite” I still like to try these dresses (sometimes in the shorter length if there is that option) and see how they look on me [smiley face emoji]Sam x,” said staff member Sam, who is seen wearing the dress in Marks and Spencer’s photo.

The dress is quickly selling out, but there are still a few sizes left.