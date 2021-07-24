Marks and Spencer buyers are enticed by Holly Willoughby’s “ideal” summer look.

Marks and Spencer customers were enthralled after seeing an online photo of Holly Willoughby wearing a “beautiful” summer suit.

Holly Willoughby, the host of This Morning, is well-known for her love of fashion and works as a Marks & Spencer ambassador.

Through its many social media profiles, the high street behemoth guarantees that customers are kept up to date on all of the latest stock and product launches.

Marks and Spencer posted a photo of Holly wearing its Pure Cotton Floral Regular Fit Blouse, which costs £29.50 and has floral embroidery and pintuck details. It’s available for purchase here.

Holly paired the shirt with a pair of £25. boyfriend denim shorts. They are available for purchase here.

Instagram

“This cotton blouse is excellent for both hot days and warm evenings – where will you wear it?” Marks and Spencer wrote in the caption.

The outfit was a sensation on Instagram, garnering over 3,000 likes in the first few hours after it was posted.

In the comments, shoppers expressed their opinions.

“Ooh, I saw this in my local m&s the other day,” Carole commented. I’m tempted to purchase it.”

Sara commented, “I really like the cotton blouse.”

“I really like the shorts and blouse,” Val added.

“It looks lovely,” Kate said.

“Beautiful,” Lorna replied. “I just ordered both.”

“Gorgeous,” Alison exclaimed.

“This is a wonderful outfit,” Adelly commented.

The top can be purchased here, while the shorts can be purchased here.