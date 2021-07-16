Marko Grujic’s arrival could force Liverpool to rethink their transfer strategy.

The quality of a player will always outweigh their age, but Liverpool’s midfield is a bit of a puzzle right now.

Curtis Jones, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago Alcantara are all towards the conclusion of their careers, while James Milner is only getting started after only one season with the first squad.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are technically at the pinnacle of their careers, but they have both been plagued by injuries while on the Reds’ books, leaving Fabinho as the only player who is now at the right age and is normally fit. Even yet, he always misses a few games over the season.

Liverpool appear to have a position in the team for a midfielder in his prime, but might that man be the club’s first acquisition under Jurgen Klopp?

Marko Grujic joined Liverpool in January 2016, but he has only made 16 appearances (five starts) for the club in that time. With loan spells at Cardiff City, Hertha Berlin, and Porto, he has seen more different leagues than most players in their careers.

There have been rumors that the squad will make the move permanent with each move, and there have also been indications that Grujic could be a target for Sassuolo this summer.

But what if he decides to remain at the club? Due to the departure of Gini Wijnaldum to PSG, this season might be the season in which the Serbian international finally makes an impression with Liverpool.

The 25-year-old is superb in the air, as one would expect from a man who stands 6′ 3″ tall. This is a very useful characteristic to have in the Premier League.

Grujic won the ninth most aerial duels in the Bundesliga in 2019/20 (according to FBRef), and only two players won a better percentage of their total attempts than he did.

Last season, he was as impressive in this regard in Portugal, where he had the greatest victory percentage among players who tried at least 78 aerial duels (and, as an aside, former Red Sebastian Coates was second). The summary comes to a close.