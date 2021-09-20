Markets in the United States have taken a significant hit as a result of the potential collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 500 points on Monday as a result of the ever-unsettling scenario surrounding China’s second largest property developer, the Evergrande Group.

Evergrande was reported to be on the verge of bankruptcy earlier this month when it was revealed that the company would not be able to make loan interest payments by the September 20 deadline.

Evergrande has a debt of approximately $300 billion. The company has experienced difficulty climbing its way out of its increasing indebtedness, given that its assets remain tied up in its existing projects, leaving it with a severe financial crisis, while pressure from irate property owners and investors continues to increase.

Last week, our website stated that Evergrande’s deteriorating status could have a significant impact on the worldwide market.

If the company defaults, it could lead to a drop in the rate of inflation, which would have a significant impact on the Chinese economy and overseas companies with investments in the country’s manufacturing industry.

On Monday, CSNBC spoke with Edward Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, a worldwide investment strategy firm, who warned the Evergrande crisis might have a rippling effect throughout the Chinese market, resulting in a long-term slump in stock prices.

The scenario has been dubbed a potential Lehman Brothers situation by some in the financial community. Some worry that a collapse of Evergrande, which supposedly provides over 3.8 million jobs per year, might harm the greater Chinese economy, similar to how the collapse of the once-fourth-largest American bank precipitated the 2008 financial crisis.

Yardeni disputed this connection, claiming that the Evergrande collapse should be more like to Long-Term Capital Management L.P.’s collapse in 1998. The hedge fund lost $4.6 billion in less than four months after being exposed to the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the 1998 Russian financial crisis.

Unlike Lehman Brothers, which went bankrupt and was bought out, the problem was handled immediately by the Federal Reserve, and a number of banks came in to bail out the company. In the end, this avoided the situation from having serious international economic consequences. Yardeni believes that the Chinese government will eventually intervene to save Evergrande from bankruptcy by reorganizing the company. This is a condensed version of the information.