Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta takes a hit as a deal to acquire Giphy is stalled.

According to rumours, the UK competition commission is expected to block Meta Platforms’ acquisition of online GIF site Giphy.

According to the Financial Times, the Competition and Markets Authority will overturn the agreement, marking the first time the authority has reversed a Big Tech acquisition.

The CMA is a non-ministerial government agency tasked with improving business competition and preventing and reducing anti-competitive behavior.

According to Reuters, the regulator penalized Facebook—now rebranded Meta—$67.35 million last month for violating an order granted during an inquiry into the company’s purchase of Giphy.

In May 2020, Facebook purchased Giphy, a platform for creating and sharing animated photos, with the intention of integrating it with their photo-sharing app, Instagram.

According to Axios, the sale was valued at $400 million.

However, the CMA stated earlier this year in its provisional conclusions that “the only viable way to remedy the competition issues that we have discovered is for Facebook to sell Giphy, in its whole, to a competent buyer.”

Meta and the Competition and Markets Authority have been contacted by the Washington Newsday for comment.

In October 2021, Facebook, Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, relaunched as Meta Platforms, Inc.

After telling The Verge in July that his firm would “essentially transition from people seeing us as solely being involved in social media to being one active in the Metaverse,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the switch.

In October, Zuckerberg revealed that the company would undergo a substantial rebranding and change its name to Meta. He claimed the word Facebook did not represent the company as a whole, especially as it develops beyond social media services, at a virtual gathering.

He stated, ” “We are a corporation that creates technology that allows people to connect. We can finally put humans at the heart of our technology if we work together. And by working together, we can create a far larger creator economy.” The announcement came as the corporation sought to distance itself from previous issues over claims that it was aware of its platforms harming consumers.

Last month, a series of stories based on the so-called “Facebook documents” were published by a number of news organizations in the United States.

The records contained complaints about Facebook causing harm to children and its supposed consequences. This is a condensed version of the information.