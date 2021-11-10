Mark Quinn, a wanted man, is now being imprisoned in a Scottish prison.

A well-known boxing coach has been detained in Scotland after being arrested in Holland on suspicion of drug offenses.

Mark Quinn, 57, was apprehended in Maastricht on October 7 as part of a collaborative investigation by the National Crime Agency, Scottish police, and local officers.

Quinn had been wanted by police since 2014 in connection with a cocaine scheme in Scotland.

Quinn appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on November 5 to face charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, according to a spokesperson for Scotland’s Prosecution Service. He was remanded in detention after no plea was made. A future court date has yet to be determined.

Quinn grew up in the Croxteth Park and Stockbridge Village neighborhood and maintains strong ties to the community.

Quinn, who has two sons, was well-known in the city’s boxing world, working as a coach at grassroots clubs, according to The Washington Newsday.

Quinn went on to work with some of the biggest stars in British boxing, and in 2011 at the Washington Newsday Arena, he was in the corner for some of the city’s best fighting shows.

His photograph was painted on the side of a van and drove throughout Spain’s Costa del Sol in 2019 as part of a big push to apprehend people believed to be overseas.

There have been numerous rumors concerning his location in recent years, with Dubai being touted as a probable destination.

Quinn was arrested in Maastricht last month, but the NCA refused to provide any other information regarding the arrest.

Quinn’s arrest was recently praised by senior leaders from the NCA and Police Scotland after he had been on the run for seven years.

“This operation has once again proved that the NCA can stretch beyond the UK’s borders to track down and apprehend wanted fugitives,” said NCA deputy director Matt Horne.

“It should serve as a warning to those on our most wanted list who have yet to be apprehended.” They can never relax because we have a global reach, we never give up, and we never give up.” “I am grateful for the help of our law enforcement partners, notably the National Crime Agency,” Assistant Chief Constable Pat Campbell stated. “The summary comes to an end.”