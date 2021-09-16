Mark Milley, according to Donald Trump, is a “nutjob” who put the United States in a “very dangerous position.”

Following reports that General Mark Milley, the most senior US military official, discussed the potential of an assault with his Chinese counterpart, former President Donald Trump has continued to criticize him.

Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was branded a “nutjob” by Trump on Wednesday, who claimed that his conversations with China’s General Li Zuocheng had put the country in jeopardy.

Milley had two calls with Li on October 30, 2020, and January 8, 2021, according to the Washington Post, in which he tried to reassure him that the US would not attack China, but that if it did, Milley would warn him.

“Milley never told me about calls to China,” Trump stated in his statement. He didn’t inform many other people, either, from what I hear. He put our country at jeopardy, but President Xi knows better and would have contacted me.

“The way Milley and the Biden administration handled the Afghanistan pullout, which was possibly the most humiliating event in our country’s history, would not inspire dread in China. Milley is a real nutjob!” continued the remark.

“The only reason Biden won’t fire or court-martial Milley is because he doesn’t want him to leak the sordid details of Biden’s fatal debacle in Afghanistan,” Trump said.

The article by the Washington Post was based on writer Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s upcoming book Peril. According to the writers, they spoke with 200 people.

“I have great trust in General Milley,” President Biden told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

Milley’s removal has been demanded by several Republican members, who have even accused him of treason or considering it. If the allegations in the article are true, some members of Congress, notably Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia’s 14th district, have recommended Milley should face a court martial.

