Mark Meadows sent a memo outlining a detailed plan for Vice President Pence to reverse Biden’s election victory: Book.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is said to have received a letter from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows outlining a multi-step strategy to overturn the 2020 election result and assure Donald Trump’s second term in office.

The private document, written by Trump’s campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, was obtained by ABC News and will be published for the first time in Jonathan Karl’s upcoming book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show.

According to the book, Pence got a memo stating that he would be returning electoral votes from six battleground states on June 1.