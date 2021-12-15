Mark Meadows is found in contempt of Congress by a vote of 222 to 208 in the House.

The House of Representatives decided Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena relating to the Capitol insurgency on January 6.

Meadows’ decision on whether or not to turn himself in to authorities is unknown.

The House of Representatives voted 222 to 208 in favor of the former top adviser to former President Donald Trump. The vote came just one day after the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack unanimously recommended that Meadows be charged with contempt.

Prior to the full House vote, Committee Chair Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) remarked, “The select committee’s findings designating Mr. Meadows for criminal contempt charges is obvious and persuasive.” “As White House chief of staff, Mr. Meadows was involved in or witnessed significant events leading up to and including the attack on the US Capitol on January 6th.” “You must come in and answer the questions raised by the records, which these very surely do. When it came time for [Meadows] to follow the law and come in and testify on those questions, he changed his mind and directed us to pound sand instead. He didn’t even bother to show up “Thompson continued.

Meadows has argued that he is exempt from questioning because of his protection under former President Trump’s “executive privilege,” even though he originally cooperated with the panel in turning over documents. Despite the fact that the United States Court of Appeals has ruled that the previous president lacks the ability to exercise this privilege, the former president continues to do so.

Meadows’ attorney, George J. Terwilliger III, claimed, “[Meadows] has completely cooperated as to papers in his possession that are not protected and has attempted various avenues to give other information while continuing to honor the former president’s privilege claims.”

Meadows received a number of text messages on the day of the insurgency, which Terwilliger described to as “unprivileged intelligence.”

Messages from Republican legislators, Fox News hosts, and even Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s son, urged Meadows to pleading with Trump to end the brawl.

A handful of House members were among the GOP politicians who phoned Meadows on January 6, according to Thompson.