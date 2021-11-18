Mark Meadows believes Donald Trump should be elected Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff to President Donald Trump, said on Thursday that he’d “love to see” the Speaker of the House title taken away from current Speaker Nancy Pelosi and given to his former boss.

Meadows said on Steve Bannon’s War Room on Thursday, “I would love to see the gavel pass from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump.”

“People would lose their minds. You don’t have to be a member of Congress to be the speaker, as you may know. She’d go from tearing up a speech to having to hand Donald Trump the gavel “Meadows went on to say that Pelosi ripped up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech in February 2020, referring to Pelosi ripping up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech.

“Oh, she’d go insane.”

Meadows’ remarks came after the former White House chief of staff chastised current Republican congressional leaders. Meadows awarded Republican leaders a “D” mark for their attempts to combat President Joe Biden’s administration in an edition of Florida Representative Matt Gaetz’s podcast released Thursday.

“Listen, you have to make Democrats take tough votes, and you have to make sure that when you’ve got them on the ropes, you don’t throw in the white towel of surrender,” Meadows said, referring to the infrastructure bill vote earlier this month, in which 13 Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the bill.

“If you’re going to be the speaker of the House, you’ve got to be able to control those members,” Meadows added later in the podcast.

Meadows, like Bannon, has declined to testify in front of the House committee investigating the disturbance at the US Capitol on January 6. After the House of Representatives issued a criminal referral against him to the Justice Department in late October, Bannon was indicted for refusing to cooperate with a congressional subpoena. However, the committee announced this week that it would give Meadows additional time to present material to lawmakers before considering holding him in contempt of Congress.

According to a recent poll, Republicans, who are seeking to take control of the House of Representatives in the next midterm elections, will have an advantage in 2022. According to a poll done by ABC News and The Washington Post and published on Sunday, more than 51% of voters said they. This is a condensed version of the information.