Mark Meadows backs out of his agreement with the Jan. 6 Committee on depositions.

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, has reneged on an earlier arrangement with the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack on January 6 and would no longer help with the investigation.

Meadows and his lawyer, George Terwilliger, reportedly informed the House panel Tuesday morning that the former Trump aide had changed his mind.

“We now must decline the chance to attend voluntarily for a deposition,” Terwilliger said to the committee in a letter obtained by CNN.

Meadow’s lawyer also appeared on Fox News on Tuesday, saying that they had sought to negotiate an arrangement with the committee over the last two weeks but had been unable to do so.

Meadows’ cooperation was disclosed by the committee on January 6th, and this latest development comes barely a week later.

The committee’s chairman, Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson, issued a statement on November 30 stating that, “Through his counsel, Mr. Meadows has been communicating with the Select Committee. He has provided the committee with records and will attend for an initial deposition soon.” Meadows had previously failed to appear for a deposition despite being served with a subpoena.

Meadows’ last-minute cooperation attempts forced the committee to abandon its preparations to report the former White House chief of staff to the Justice Department for criminal contempt charges. It’s uncertain whether the panel will go down that road now that Meadows has withdrawn.

Terwilliger was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday but did not respond before publishing.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.