Mark Meadows Assisted in the Development of a Fake Electoral College in an Attempt to Overturn Election Results—Report.

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is accused of working on a fake electoral college after the 2020 presidential election. The House of Representatives subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol disturbance delivered a contempt report late Sunday night.

Meadows filed a lawsuit against the panel and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi only days before the report was released. Meadows filed a complaint in federal court in Washington, D.C. on December 8 after the committee announced it would pursue a contempt action against him for failing to appear for a deposition.

Meadows allegedly sent emails and texts to an unidentified member of Congress about sending “alternative electors” to Congress in November 2020, stating “I love it” about the proposal, according to the committee.

“Mr. Meadows received text messages and emails about apparent efforts to encourage Republican legislators in certain states to send alternate slates of electors to Congress, a plan that one Member of Congress admitted was ‘highly controversial’ and to which Mr. Meadows responded, ‘I love it,'” according to the committee report.

“Mr. Meadows replied to a similar message with the words ‘[w]e are,’ and to another with the words ‘Yes.’ ‘Assemble a team to work on it,’ says the author “It was stated.

Meadows reportedly referred former President Donald Trump to then-Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark as part of efforts to change the results of the 2020 election, according to the committee’s findings.

“Mr. Clark then recommended to Mr. Trump that he be installed as Acting Attorney General and that the Department of Justice send a letter to State officials urging them to take certain actions that could affect the outcome of the November 2020 election by, among other things, appointing alternate slates of electors to cast electoral votes for Mr. Trump rather than now-President Biden,” according to the report.

According to the report, Meadows reportedly sent an email on January 5 recommending that the National Guard be put on “standby” and that troops be “there to protect pro-Trump folks.”

“After an organizer of the January 6th rally on the Ellipse told Mr. Meadows that “things have become insane and I really need some direction,” Mr. Meadows exchanged text conversations with him and offered advice. Please accept my heartfelt request “According to the study,

Meadows is listed as being under investigation in the report. This is a condensed version of the information.