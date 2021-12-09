Mark Meadows’ 1/6 Lawsuit ‘Sounds Like He’s Trying to Delay,’ says Adam Kinzinger.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) has reportedly claimed that ex-Trump adviser Mark Meadows is stalling by filing a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and the House Select Committee on January 6.

Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff during former President Donald Trump’s final days in office, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday, reversing earlier statements that he would cooperate with the committee’s subpoena. According to The Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell, Kinzinger, who is one of just two Republicans on the committee with Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo. ), reacted to Meadows’ lawsuit by saying that it “seems like” Meadows is “trying to postpone.”

The lawsuit names Pelosi, the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, as well as each individual member of the committee, including Kinzinger and Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). Meadows was said to have been acting “in good faith” in his dealings with the committee before being “blindsided” by a letter from his cell phone carrier Verizon on December 4. The suit claims that the committee lacks the “legal authority” to issue a subpoena to Meadows, who was said to have been acting “in good faith” in his dealings with the committee before being “blindsided” by a letter from his cell phone carrier Verizon on December 4.

In the absence of a court order banning Verizon from doing so, Meadows received a letter from the firm informing him that the company would be sending over all of his personal cell phone data from October 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021 by December 15. The subpoena’s “breadth and invasiveness” “gave the impression of a criminal inquiry, not a legislative fact-finding assignment,” according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims that the subpoenas issued to Meadows and Verizon are invalid because Pelosi did not choose Republican members of the committee after consulting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.). McCarthy nominated five GOP members of the House to serve on the committee, but withdrew his nominations after Pelosi rejected two of his choices. According to the lawsuit, Verizon’s demand was “overly broad” and violated the Stored Communications Act.

Meadows was serving under Trump at the time, so the suit also claims executive privilege. The former president’s attempts to use executive privilege to defend the committee’s subpoenas were unsuccessful. This is a condensed version of the information.