Mark Labbett’s smile is knocked off his face by a Scouse Chase contestant.

After a Scouse candidate surprised everyone, Mark Labbett’s happiness was quickly shattered.

On Wednesday, four more participants returned to face The Chaser for the chance to win thousands of pounds.

Nicholas, 35, was the first to win, taking home a tidy £5000.

Rachel, a primary school teacher from Huyton, was the second contestant who aimed to increase the reward pool.

Rachel, 28, told host Bradley Walsh that any money would be used to pay for her wedding.

Rachel demonstrated her remarkable expertise by winning £7000 in the cash builder, despite the fact that teachers haven’t fared well in the past on The Chase.

She then went head to head with Mark Labbett.

Rachel was forced into a one-on-one debate with The Beast after a series of harsh questions.

“What is’standard gauge’ track also known as on the railways?” Bradley inquired.

Brunel gauge, Trevithick gauge, and Stephenson gauge were the alternatives.

The Beast began chuckling right away, assuming Rachel would not know the answer.

But when she chose the correct answer, Stephenson gauge, she stunned everyone.

“Because the rocket was a railway that ran from Rainhill to somewhere, and the person who built it, his last name was Stephenson,” Rachel explained.

As a result of her remark, Mark refrained from laughing even louder as she secured a position in the final.

Rachel’s performance wowed both the audience and the viewers at home.

“The beast is under pressure,” Biggz tweeted.

“Phhhh haaa haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

Belothie penned the following: “RACHEL, YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS I’m overjoyed for her!” “Who’s laughing now, Mark?” Steve asked.