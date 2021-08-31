Mark Labbett, star of ITV’s The Chase, responds to fans who are upset about upcoming episodes.

ITV Chasers have retaliated after the latest season of The Chase left fans befuddled once more.

After airing repeats for the most of the year, brand new episodes of the popular gameshow began airing this week.

Bradley Walsh welcomed candidates Gemma, Elizabeth, Sydney, and Eden to the show on Tuesday to put their quizzing abilities to the test against new Chaser Darragh Ennis.

The new episodes, however, have left followers on Twitter perplexed because no social distancing measures have been adopted.

“I thought it was meant to be a fresh season this week,” one fan stated.

“Is this a new one?” inquired another.

“Are they actually fresh #TheChase since they appear to be pre covid owing to the way it’s all put out?” said a third.

Fans have been asking this topic for the second day in a running, prompting today’s Chaser to turn to Twitter to address the issue.

“For those enquiring, this was filmed a long time ago before the first lockdown,” Darragh Ennis stated. That’s why #TheChase doesn’t have any societal barriers.”

The Menace wasn’t the only Chaser to reply to the questions; Mark Labbett also used social media to retaliate against viewers who had sent him concerns.

“Would anybody with complaints about #TheChase please send them to @itvchase,” he said. You’re wasting your time if you don’t.”

On Tuesday’s episode, the contestants discovered The Chaser in fearsome form, as The Menace caught the first three contestants.

Eden, 20, overcome the odds to reach the final and compete for a huge £75,000 prize.