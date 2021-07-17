Mark Labbett of The Chase was diagnosed with diabetes during a routine check-up.

Mark Labbett has stated that he was diagnosed with diabetes during a routine check-up after a nurse suggested he might have it.

After being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017, the star of The Chase was motivated to make lifestyle changes.

According to The Express, “The Beast” has shed over 10 stone during lockdown, thanks to a nurse who suggested he get a diabetes test after noting something wasn’t quite right with the skin on his legs.

“I have skin that doesn’t heal correctly in my lower legs,” he explained.

“A nurse questioned, ‘Are you sure you’re not diabetic?’” she said.

“They did a test, and she confirmed that you are diabetic.”

The Chaser claims he has never had a diabetic episode since being diagnosed early, and the diagnosis motivated a lifestyle change that has seen him drop from 29 to 19 stone.

Mark, on the other hand, claims he’s still working on his weight-loss goals.

“I still have a long way to go,” he remarked. It came out that just a few years ago, I was on the verge of being diabetic-free.

“I got quite close to it,” says the narrator. Unfortunately, because I didn’t realize at the time, I let myself go a little.”

Since then, the Chase actor has partnered with Fitbit and Diabetes UK for the One Million Step Challenge.

The goal of the challenge is to urge people all around the country to increase their activity and walk at least 10,000 steps each day in order to accomplish a one million step goal by the conclusion of the three-month term.

Mark attributes his weight loss in recent months to the campaign.

“I had been getting in shape anyway since I was on lockdown, because my wife is a nurse and I was the primary caregiver for our son,” he explained. And I quickly discovered that caring for a hyperactive three-year-old is difficult.

“Immediately chasing after him, the weight just slipped off me.

“Now that we’ve made it through lockdown, I’d like to keep up the good work and not let the weight pile up.

“So, when they came through with an offer and FitBit specified the 10,000 steps, I was a little surprised. The summary comes to a close.