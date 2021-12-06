Mark Labbett of The Chase reveals the secret to his astonishing 10-stone weight loss.

Mark Labbett of The Chase has revealed one of the secrets to his astonishing 10-stone weight loss.

Mark hit the scales at 29 stone in 2003.

But, after coming close to needing blood pressure medication, he decided to make a lifestyle change.

Mark, 56, has reduced an incredible ten stone since then and stated earlier this year that he was on his way to wearing XL trousers.

The former instructor revealed one of the secrets for his significant weight loss last week.

He discussed how his dog Baloo has motivated him to workout on ITV’s The Pet Show.

He stated, ” “When we originally got him, my wife promised me that she would take care of everything – feeding him, walking him, and so on.

“After approximately two weeks, she said, ‘Actually Mark, look at your tummy – you need the exercise!'”

“I was walking him around the meadows and taking him to various locations… I believe he has aided me greatly simply because I am more active.” Fans praised Mark’s dramatic weight loss as he posed in a stylish suit in November.

Mark, dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and a red tie, said: “In my gleaming new jacket, I’m off to the ITV Palooza. I take good care of myself:) @vtrilling, thank you for being such a terrific wardrobe mistress.” The star’s fans were eager to congratulate and praise him.

_Charnii_ expressed his thoughts as follows: “I almost mistook you for someone else. So wonderfully done.” “Looking excellent Mark,” Darcyayoung wrote. And here’s what Joanneturner9 had to say: “Mark, you’re vanishing right before our eyes!