Mark Labbett of The Chase notices a secret quizzer among the contestants.

Mark Labbett of The Chase identified a secret quizzer among the ITV show’s contestants.

Kathryn, 28, a learning support worker at a college in Wales, was tipped off when she raked up £9,000 in the cash builder, shocking her teammates and admirers at home.

Kathryn was offered a low offer of £3,000 and a high offer of £50,000 when she confronted the chaser at the table.

Her fellow guests persuaded her to choose the £9,000 even though they thought she could get more with the £50,000 high offer.

When she took on Mark, 55, she easily made back her original £9,000, prompting Mark to believe she was a quizzer.

“I knew she was a quizzer,” he explained.

Kathryn claimed that she was an avid quizzer who competed in local events every Sunday and Thursday at a pub and rugby club.

After Lucy accepted the minus £2,000 offer, all four participants advanced to the final round to compete for £16,000.

They scored 20, and Mark failed to catch them due to a lot of pushbacks, resulting in each of them taking home £4,000.

Kathryn stated that she will spend the funds to visit a friend in Canada.

“The team played well, and they did well,” Mark continued.