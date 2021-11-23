Mark Labbett of The Chase is ‘unrecognisable’ in his new suit after losing weight.

In a new Instagram image, Mark Labbett of The Chase flaunts his tremendous weight loss.

Mark, dubbed “The Beast,” has been documenting his progress on social media, and the 55-year-old appears to have lost a lot of weight.

Mark hit the scales at 29 stone in 2003.

Mark revealed on Loose Women earlier this year that he hopes to “fit into” size XL trousers after his stunning change.

And he appears to be well on his way to accomplishing his objective.

“Off to the ITV Palooza in my sparkling new jacket,” the 55-year-old captioned the latest Instagram image, which features him dressed in a black suit, white shirt, and red tie. Thanks to @vtrilling for being such a fantastic wardrobe mistress x” Fans were eager to applaud and admire the star on Instagram.

“Omg, I almost didn’t recognize you,” chaarnii_ remarked. “Excellent work” “Looking good Mark,” wrote darcyayoung. “Wow you look fantastic,” chattymand said, with cheers and heart-eye emojis.

“Mark, you’re vanishing right in front of our eyes!” exclaimed joanneturner9.

Mark claimed he weighed 29 stone before leaving full-time teaching in 2003.

He claimed he was about to be put on blood pressure medication if he didn’t change his lifestyle.