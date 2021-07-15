Mark Labbett and Bradley Walsh are looking for a 21-year-old contender to be a “future Chaser.” ’

John, Andrea, Carol, and Harry all wanted to win a lot of money, but they had to first defeat The Beast.

John, 71, was up first, and he won an incredible £7,000 in the cash builder.

The former instructor took a chance and accepted the high offer of £50,000 in the head to head competition.

He lost it all, though, when he forgot to push the answer button.

Andrea had more luck, winning £7,000 and qualifying for the final.

Carol, another member of her team, also did well, contributing £5,000 to the prize pool.

Harry, a 21-year-old history student from Bristol, was the team’s last hope.

Harry came out on top in the cash builder, winning £6,000.

Despite his confidence, Mark was unable to defeat Harry in a head-to-head match.

His amazing performance in the final, though, astounded both Mark and host Bradley Walsh.

Harry answered a number of questions accurately and quickly.

Bradley stated of his talent, “We could have a future Chaser on our hands there at 21.”

“Isn’t he a good guy?”

“I was going to suggest whatever else happens, win or lose, you should stick with this Harry because there were some remarkable skills…,” the Beast said.

“I didn’t anticipate you to get the answer about the bees and Albert, Duke of York.”