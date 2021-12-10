Mark Jordon’s Emmerdale co-star partner, Heartbeat.

Mark Jordan is well known for his role as PC Phil Bellamy in the British television series Heartbeat, in which he captures criminals.

However, since joining the cast of Emmerdale in 2014, he has also starred as Daz Spencer.

He divorced his actress wife, Siobhan Finneran, 56, whom he married in 1997, not long after his debut appearance on the show.

Paige Sandhu of Emmerdale hints who Meena’s next victim might be.

After a 17-year marriage and two children, Joseph and Poppy, the couple split in 2014.

Mark had been engaged to Emmerdale co-star Laura Norton for a few months when the news broke on New Year’s Day 2019.

Mark shared the following on Twitter: “2018 featured some of the highest highs and lowest lows in history. I truly felt the love of loyal friends. I’m grateful for my children’s support and overjoyed to have received the word ‘yes’ from the most gorgeous woman on the planet, @lawrencenotrin.” Mark joined the cast as Daz Spencer in 2014, while Laura played Kerry Wyatt, and the couple met on set. They are 18 years apart in age.

On January 31, 2019, Mark was written out of his role as Daz, however Laura continues to appear on the ITV soap.

Laura gave birth to a baby boy called Jesse earlier this year, and the couple now has a kid of their own.

ITV’s Heartbeat is frequently rebroadcast during the day, however you can catch up on the ITV Hub if you want to pick your own episode.