Mark Hamill ‘Can…Not…Look…Away’ When Cat Dresses as Darth Vader.

Cute cats abound on the internet, but this one costumed as renowned Star Wars figure Darth Vader has piqued the interest of Star Wars actor Mark Hamill.

The internet adores cats, but they don’t seem to adore them back, especially when they’re dressed in full Star Wars garb for the occasion.

Following actor Mark Hamill’s comments on Twitter, this image of a disgruntled hat after being clothed in a Darth Vader outfit has gone viral. In the original Star Wars films, Hamill, now 69, played Luke Skywalker.

In a quote-tweet of the image, he said, “I…can…not….look….away,” referring to the cat’s captivating gaze.

The cat is wearing the iconic Darth Vader helmet and is peering intently at the camera. Hamill’s tweet attracted even more attention than the original, with over 7,000 retweets and 81,000 likes.

On September 17, the cat image was tweeted by @buitengebieden, which received 3,000 retweets and 33,000 likes. The account published photographs and videos from the internet on a daily basis, and this one was no exception.

Darth Vader is a fictional character created by George Lucas. Cat has a long history on the internet, regaining popularity every now and then, but it’s impossible to pinpoint exactly where it came from. Instead, it’s part of the internet’s metaphorical furniture, alongside videos of animals flushing toilets and memes like “one does not simply.”

The humorous image of the cat provided a sense of comedy relief for individuals who hadn’t traveled to all corners of the internet.

In response to Hamill, one Twitter user remarked, “Instead of heavy breathing, it’s just purring.”

“Take a look at your felines. Another person wrote, “You know it to be true.” This was a play on the character’s famous movie lines.

Another Twitter user tweeted a link to a YouTube video of a cat singing the legendary Imperial March a cappella, picturing it as this cat’s theme song as well.

