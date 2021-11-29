Mark Esper sues the United States for releasing material for a memoir about his time in Trump’s cabinet.

According to the Associated Press, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is suing the Pentagon for the release of documents that he alleges he is being unlawfully barred from publishing in a biography about his time in former President Donald Trump’s cabinet. According to the lawsuit, the “unvarnished and frank memoir” covers his tenure as Army Secretary from 2017 to 2019 as well as his 18 months as Secretary of Defense before Trump fired him in a tweet days after the 2020 presidential election.

According to the Associated Press, the lawsuit highlights Esper’s secrecy agreements, which could subject him to civil or criminal penalties if he approves the publishing of A Sacred Oath without the Pentagon’s approval. Despite Esper’s contention that the memoir contains no sensitive information, the lawsuit says that “significant text” of the memoir is being retained for classification considerations.

“An unprecedented moment of civil upheaval, public health issues, increased challenges abroad, Pentagon reform, and a White House appearing set on evading the Constitution,” the lawsuit says of Esper’s tenure as Defense Secretary. Esper and Trump were at odds on utilizing the military to quell widespread protests and riots following the police shooting death of George Floyd in June 2020.

According to the Associated Press, despite Esper’s claims that he was trying to keep the Defense Department politically neutral, Trump questioned his commitment due to this and other difficulties. “Mark Esper has been terminated,” Trump said in a two-part tweet on Nov. 9 that mostly focused on announcing that Christopher C. Miller would replace him as acting defense secretary. “I would like to thank him for his service,” he added. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The lawsuit quotes Esper’s letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in which he criticizes the review process. He claimed he was told not to quote Trump or others in meetings, not to detail talks he had with Trump, and not to use certain verbs or nouns when recounting historical events.

The letter goes on to discuss other issues and claims that there were redactions on 60 pages of the text at one time. Accepting all of the changes would result in “a. This is a condensed version of the information.