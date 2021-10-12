Marjorie Taylor Greene wonders if the United States should be split between Republicans and Democrats.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has sparked outrage on social media by tweeting a poll asking if the United States should be divided into red and blue states.

“Should America have a national divorce?” the Georgia politician urged her supporters. Users can choose whether to vote yes or no, dividing the country into Republican and Democratic states.

With two days left in the unscientific poll, more than 21,000 people had cast their votes as of Tuesday morning. The majority of people (50.9%) agreed with the idea, while 38% disagreed. 10.4 percent of voters were undecided.

Greene, a Trump supporter, has been chastised for spreading conspiracy theories on Twitter, where she has been briefly suspended for breaking the platform’s rules, such as spreading COVID falsehoods.

She apologized in July after being chastised for equating mask requirements in the US Capitol to Nazi-era legislation.

Her survey generated a discussion in which several users questioned if it was proper for a politician to advocate that the country be divided along political party lines.

Eric Garcia, a California congressional candidate, tweeted: “There are no red or blue states in the United States, only the United States. And it appears that you are advocating for states to separate from the Union. What exactly is your issue?” Ewan Barker Plummer wrote on Twitter: “Is it true that you just tweeted this? As a Representative for the United States of America?” “This amount of division from a member of Congress can’t be permitted,” an account connected to Arizona Patriots Resist MAGA (Make America Great Again) tweeted. Should the United States of America divorce? — @mtgreenee (Marjorie Taylor Greene) 12th of October, 2021 “The 14th Amendment, Section 3 is now something that urgently needs to be applied to MTG [Marjorie Taylor Greene],” another user remarked. An extract from the Constitution was uploaded by the user, which explained how Congress may remove an elected representative who engaged in “insurrection or rebellion.” “Are you promoting civil war for real?” wrote another. Twitter has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment. Greene’s spokesman told The Washington Newsday that she “is completely opposed to political violence, particularly the kind utilized by ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter domestic terrorists to tear our country apart.” Greene has also done so in the past. This is a condensed version of the information.