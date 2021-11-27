Marjorie Taylor Greene urges GOP leaders to remove ‘Traitors’ Katko, Kinzinger, and Cheney from office.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has called on GOP congressional leaders to remove “traitors” from the Republican caucus.

Reps. John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming are among the “traitors” who should be impeached, according to her.

Greene stated she “waited a week to see whether action would be taken, after 13 Republican traitors voted to support Biden’s plan before speaking publicly,” in a series of tweets sent Friday afternoon.

“There would be no Infrastructure or (Build Back Better) bill right now if it weren’t for 19 (Republican) senators and 13 (Republican) House Members,” she continued, referring to the House Republicans who voted in favor of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on November 5.

As a penalty for helping Democrats pass President Joe Biden’s agenda, Greene previously called for all Republican legislators who supported the bill to be removed from their committee assignments.

Greene said that Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, and the GOP conference sought to get the whole caucus to vote against the infrastructure bill in a tweet storm on Friday.

Greene tweeted, “[W]e all knew the bill was related to the [Build Back Better] measure.”

Green wrote that Katko “lied” to McCarthy and “voted right away for the Infrastructure bill just as the vote commenced, opening the door for the other 12 turncoats to assist Pelosi beat the Squad & pass Biden’s agenda.”

Katko justified his infrastructure vote to his voters in a mid-November statement, saying it was a chance “to promote economic opportunity and build our city a stronger place for years to come.”

Greene also dubbed Cheney and Kinzinger the House GOP’s “worst members.”

She accused them of following Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “marching instructions” and engaging in her “witch hunt” committee to examine the Capitol disturbance on January 6. The committee’s sole Republicans are Cheney and Kinzinger.

“While remaining members of our conference,” Greene wrote, Cheney and Kinzinger “scheme with Democrats on how to defeat Trump and his allies.”

Greene asked for Cheney and Kinzinger to be booted because they are “openly and tirelessly working with Pelosi and Democrats entirely against Republican voters and harming our country.” This is a condensed version of the information.