Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Fundraising Page, Urges Supporters to “Remember Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called Kyle Rittenhouse, the man accused of shooting three people, a hero who “came forth” when “Democrats planted disorder and encouraged violence.”

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. When he reportedly killed demonstrators Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse, who is now 18 years old but was 17 at the time of the alleged murders, has argued that he acted in self-defense.

Greene tweeted, “Democrats seeded turmoil and encouraged violence in cities around the country for a year.” “Billions of dollars in damage, communities devastated, anarchy reigned supreme, and the media cheered it on. When most grown men stayed at home, a boy took the initiative. Kyle Rittenhouse is a name that comes to mind.” Greene also provided a link to a Rittenhouse fundraising website, which characterizes him as a victim of “Big Tech, a corrupt media, and dishonest politicians and prosecutors” who are “seeking to suppress, silence, and ruin Kyle Rittenhouse’s life.” According to the website, Rittenhouse was “a patriotic American who valiantly attempted to defend his neighborhood.” On August 25, 2020, the fatal shootings occurred during a protest in support of Jacob Blake, a Black man who survived his injuries but was left paralyzed after being shot seven times by a white police officer. Rittenhouse, a white man, traveled about 20 miles from his home in Antioch, Illinois, armed with an assault weapon, in response to social media requests to protect businesses from probable property damage caused by demonstrators.

Rittenhouse’s case rapidly became a cause célèbre for several famous conservatives after he was charged with murder. Soon after the tragic shootings, former President Donald Trump publicly showed his support for Rittenhouse, “liking” a tweet that stated, “Kyle Rittenhouse is an excellent example of why I decided to vote for Trump.” On November 1, the Rittenhouse trial will commence. All accusations against Rittenhouse have been dismissed. A series of pre-trial hearings have been held to establish jury selection issues and the kind of evidence that will be permitted at trial. Judge Bruce Schroeder of Kenosha County Circuit Court refused to dismiss a charge of illegal possession of this week. This is a condensed version of the information.