Marjorie Taylor Greene is inspired by the Omicron Variant to attack doctors who refuse to prescribe ivermectin.

In the wake of the newly discovered Omicron variation, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urged her Twitter followers to sue doctors who don’t provide ivermectin as a COVID treatment.

Greene criticized doctors who refuse to offer ivermectin to COVID patients of participating in “politics that is killing people” in a Twitter discussion on Saturday.

4. Ivermectin, Japan’s “wonder medication,” has a long track record of saving lives, particularly among the impoverished, all over the world.

Any doctor who refuses to administer Ivermectin for Covid is part of a political system that kills people.

https://t.co/SAHYnaiNN0

— November 27, 2021, Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) Greene said on Twitter that “Ivermectin, the ‘Wonder medicine’ from Japan, has a long history of saving lives, especially among the impoverished all around the world.” “You might have a wrongful death action on your hands if a loved one died from Covid and they were not allowed to use Ivermectin or monoclonal antibodies.” 1. Africa has the lowest vaccination rates in the world, at 6%, as well as the fewest recorded deaths.

Africa’s covid response of not masking and refusing to be vaccinated proves that vaccines and masks are ineffective in preventing covid.

— Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) on Twitter: https://t.co/4OgAEiFDK0 27 November 2021 Africans have been using Ivermectin to treat COVID for “decades,” according to the Georgia Republican congresswoman. She said that “several clinical trials have demonstrated Ivermectin to be a very effective, safe, and inexpensive treatment against COVID.”

Ivermectin has not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prevention or treatment of coronavirus.

Greene also stated that Africans had high amounts of vitamin D and zinc as a result of “frequent exposure to the outdoors,” which she claims has proved beneficial in conjunction with the Ivermectin treatment and the continent’s “low obesity rates.”

Also on Twitter, the Georgia lawmaker defended her stance against COVID-related restrictions, arguing that vaccine and mask laws are unnecessary.

“Immediately cease their totalitarian forced shutdowns, vaccination mandates, and silly masking policies,” she stated, calling on international leaders to “immediately stop their dictatorial forced shutdowns, vaccine mandates, and absurd masking practices.”

She also slammed the recent trip. This is a condensed version of the information.