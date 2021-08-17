Marjorie Taylor Greene is drafting articles of impeachment against Vice President Joe Biden for his actions in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden is under fire over his administration’s Afghanistan disengagement strategy, and Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s working on articles of impeachment.

Greene disclosed that her team is actively writing articles of impeachment against Biden on Real America’s Voice’s War Room Pandemic with host Steve Bannon on Monday.

Greene said, “Right now, my staff is working on articles of impeachment.” “Because I despise Joe Biden so much. You’re aware that I’ve already submitted one set of impeachment articles. His failure as president, on the other hand, is unfathomable.”

Greene continued by praising former President Donald Trump, adding, “Trump right now is more presidential, and he’s not even in the White House, than Joe Biden can ever be or stand up to in the past seven months.”

Greene also made a reference to the Taliban while advocating for the ownership of assault-style firearms by Americans.

“I wouldn’t be astonished in the least if [Biden’s] administration is funding the Taliban,” the lawmaker stated. “After all, they’re paying them in weapons, trucks, and Blackhawk helicopters, which the Afghan army is handing up as quickly as possible.”

“Before any Democrat ever speaks to Americans about gun control again, and they want to talk to you about your AR-15, you tell them right now how many weapons and how many semi-automatic weapons you handed over to terrorists in Afghanistan, to the Taliban, ISIS, and possibly Al-Qaeda,” Greene added.

According to the US Senate website, impeachment processes begin in the House, where “representatives must charge a federal government employee by passing, by simple majority vote, articles of impeachment.”

Articles are submitted to the Senate after they have been passed, where members will evaluate evidence, hear witnesses, and vote on whether to acquit or convict the impeached person.

Before the Senate, a group of people known as “managers” act as prosecutors. The process of presidential impeachment is overseen by the Chief Justice of the United States.

A “two-thirds vote of the Senate is required to convict, and the penalty for an impeached official upon conviction is removal from office,” according to the Constitution.

On December 18, 2019, the House of Representatives impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.