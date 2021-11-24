Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced legislation to honor Kyle Rittenhouse with a Congressional Gold Medal.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, introduced a bill in the House to honor Kyle Rittenhouse for “protecting the people of Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) riot on August 25, 2020.”

The bill was introduced by Greene on Tuesday. The bill was subsequently forwarded to the Speaker’s Committee on Financial Services and the Committee on House Administration for consideration. During riots in Kenosha following the police death of Jacob Blake, an African American, Rittenhouse shot three individuals, killing two and wounding one. The legal team for Rittenhouse maintained that their client was acting in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday of two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and one offense of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.