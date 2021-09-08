Marjorie Taylor Greene has been asked by the feds to account for almost $3.5 million in unaccountable donations.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has requested additional information from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) over $3.5 million in contributions to her re-election campaign.

The congresswoman’s husband Perry Greene—her campaign treasurer—was asked to provide additional details about donations the campaign received during the first two quarters of 2021 in two filings posted to the FEC website on Monday and surfaced on Twitter by Georgia Public Broadcasting reporter Stephen Fowler on Tuesday.

The Greene campaign got $2,558,631.61 in unitemized donations from unknown donors between January and March, followed by $967,045.73 in unitemized donations between April and June. During the same time frame, the campaign received more than $4.5 million in donations.

During an election season, candidates are not required to itemize donations or reveal the name of their donors if the total is less than $200. For donations that must be itemized, campaigns must include information such as the donor’s name, address, occupation, and employer, as well as the date of the donation.

The Greene campaign has until October 12 to respond to the FEC’s request for clarity on the $3.5 million. To comply with FEC standards, the campaign must either give details about the donors or demonstrate that the funds were raised solely from small donations—at least 17,630 people who each gave no more than $199.99. Because the campaign has gotten a large number of donations this year, the $3.5 million might have been reached entirely through little gifts.

Greene has been a media fixture since she entered Congress in January, thanks to her status as one of the most prominent supporters of former President Donald Trump and his baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from him, as well as her comments against COVID-19 vaccines and other public health restrictions. Increased contributions to her campaign, especially modest donations, are likely as a result of the media attention.

Greene's campaign saw a boost in donations earlier this year, when she was mired in a scandal regarding her statements and activities surrounding the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol, as well as past remarks obtained from her social media accounts. Greene utilized the scandal to solicit campaign funds from her followers