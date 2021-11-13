Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Targeting GOP ‘Traitors’ on Infrastructure Vote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican congresswoman, defended her choice to single out the 13 House Republicans who voted in support of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure despite threats.

On November 6, when the measure passed, the Georgia congressman released the names and contact information of the 13 GOP lawmakers on Twitter, labeling them “traitors” for breaking party ranks to assist Democrats pass the bipartisan bill.

Greene defended her choice to share the contact information of her fellow Republicans on Twitter on Saturday, claiming that she receives threatening calls as well—but from “the lunatic left, not Republicans.”

1. My office, my employees, and I regularly receive threatening phone calls, death threats, and well-wishes, but they are always from the insane left, not Republicans.

Republicans call me frequently.

All death threats, on the other hand, should be examined.

Cont’dhttps://t.co/ay8rysPjHk

— @mtgreenee (Marjorie Taylor Greene) 13 November 2021 “However, the phone calls will continue, and primaries will be held as a result.” “The House and Senate Republicans need to learn a lesson,” she stated.

“Stop assisting Democrats in destroying our economy, robbing us of our liberties, enslaving us in heavy debt, and corrupting our culture with immoral policies,” Greene wrote.

Don Bacon of Nebraska, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Andrew Garbarino of New York, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Nicole Malliotakis of New York, David McKinley of West Virginia, Tom Reed of New York, Chris Smith of New Jersey, Fred Upton of Michigan, Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, and Don Young of Alaska are among the 13 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill.

Those Republicans have received threatening phone calls and letters from those who are angry about the bipartisan bill’s approval.

@washingtonpost, you forgot to include the following phone numbers:

Rep. Fred Upton (202) 225-3761House Switchboard (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/1y3ch1dEEY Rep. Fred Upton (202) 225-3761House Switchboard (202) 224-3121 pic.twitter.com/1y3ch1dEEY

— 10 November 2021, Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) Random callers contacted Upton’s office, leaving hostile comments, including death threats, he said.

According to The Washington Post, Upton stated, “I have a colleague, as you know, who put out the phone numbers of the 13 of us who voted that way.” “I’d be delighted to defend you.” This is a condensed version of the information.