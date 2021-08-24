Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Kamala Harris should be impeached for refusing to travel to Kabul.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is calling for Vice President Kamala Harris to be impeached, citing the vice president’s refusal to visit to Afghanistan while the United States continues to evacuate its nationals from the Taliban-controlled capital.

Greene went on Real America’s Voice’s The Water Cooler with host David Brody on Monday after speaking at a House Republican press conference about infrastructure. She called for Harris’ impeachment.

“It is shameful and unforgivable that she does not speak out against this, that she does not jet over to Afghanistan to the Kabul airport,” Greene said. “She, too, should be impeached. They’re all complicit in this. They were well aware of this. They were aware.”

Since President Joe Biden entered office in January, Greene has been pursuing articles of impeachment against the entire Biden administration.

Greene claimed that her team is actively writing articles of impeachment against Biden during an appearance on War Room Pandemic with host Steve Bannon on August 16.

Greene said, “Right now, my staff is working on articles of impeachment.” “Because I despise Joe Biden so much. You’re aware that I’ve already submitted one set of impeachment articles. His failure as president, on the other hand, is unfathomable.”

Greene praised former President Donald Trump during the interview, saying, “Trump right now is more presidential and he’s not even in the White House than Joe Biden can ever be or stand up to in the past seven months.”

Greene also alluded to the Taliban in arguing for the right of Americans to possess arms, notably assault-style rifles.

Greene stated, “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if [the Biden administration]were funding the Taliban.” “After all, they’re paying them in weapons, trucks, and Blackhawk helicopters, which the Afghan army is handing up as quickly as possible.”

“Before any Democrat ever speaks to Americans about gun control again, and they want to talk to you about your AR-15, you tell them right now how many weapons and how many semi-automatic weapons you handed over to terrorists in Afghanistan, to the Taliban, ISIS, and possibly Al-Qaeda,” Greene added.

Greene notified Florida Representative Matt Gaetz that she was going to introduce the bill while attending an event in Iowa on August 19. This is a condensed version of the information.