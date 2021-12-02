Marjorie Taylor Greene Backs Up Her ‘Jihad Squad’ Comments.

In response to a post about the Supreme Court and abortion rights, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) retweeted an anti-Islamic remark.

The Georgia freshman shared a tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) expressing alarm about the prospect that a Mississippi legislation prohibiting abortion beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy will be upheld by the 6-3 conservative majority court.

The precedent set by the landmark Roe v. Wade judgment, which legalized abortion across the United States in 1973, and the 1992 verdict in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reaffirmed Roe, is at issue.

Brett Kavanaugh, one of the judges sitting over the Mississippi decision, “remains credibly accused of sexual assault on many accounts,” according to Ocasio-Cortez.

Despite facing sexual assault claims, Kavanaugh was controversially appointed to the Supreme Court by ex-President Donald Trump in 2018. Following a hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee decided along party lines to send Kavanaugh to a Senate ballot, indicating support for his seat on the court.

With Kavanaugh as one of three Trump appointments on the Supreme Court, the ex-impact president’s on the nation’s highest court is being felt at a critical time in the debate over abortion rights.

Despite this, Ocasio-Cortez stated that “”The court is letting Kavanaugh decide whether to allow forced birth in the United States,” according to the court. There will be no excuses.” Greene stated she had attended Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing when she shared Ocasio-post. Cortez’s According to Greene, “Women were being cycled through by the hired organized Marxist gangs who were stationed outside. They would stage their tantrums and shouts to appear as if it were a genuine indignation. Like his accusers, it was all a ruse.” Linda Sarsour, AOC’s friend, entered a group ahead of me.

She is tied to Islamic terror organisations like Hamas and, like AOC and the rest of the Jihad Squad, despises Israel.

All of the anti-America activists and radicals funded by George Soros were present. pic.twitter.com/KIi2erJp5t December 2, 2021 — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) Greene later claimed that Ocasio-“friend,” Cortez’s American-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour, “got inside a group before me” in a follow-up tweet. “Like AOC and the rest of the Jihad Squad, she is affiliated to Islamic terror organisations like Hamas and despises Israel.” This is a condensed version of the information.