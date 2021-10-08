Marines drowned off the coast of San Diego, in part due to ‘COVID-related demands.’

According to a new study, the drowning of nine Marines off the coast of San Diego was partly caused by “COVID-19-related demands.”

The accident was caused by insufficient training, poor maintenance of the 35-year-old amphibious assault vehicles, and bad commander judgment, according to a prior investigation.

“It would be a mistake to downplay or overlook the exceptional COVID-related demands on leaders, staff, and their Marines and Sailors during this period,” Lieutenant General Carl Mundy III stated in the conclusions released Wednesday.

He described the speed of keeping up with continuously changing guidelines to limit the virus’s transmission as “immense.”

According to Mundy, “the claims on their time and attention appeared in a number of interviews with various senior commanders who described the conditions during this period as second only to their fighting experience.”

According to investigation findings released Wednesday, senior commanders were also tasked with extra “nonstandard” missions leading up to the accident, including sending Marines to the US-Mexico border as part of the Trump administration’s tightening of border security and assisting with the Navy’s hospital ship, the USNS Mercy, which anchored off Los Angeles to relieve hospitals overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

Families of the eight Marines and one sailor have filed a lawsuit against BAE Systems, the amphibious assault vehicle’s manufacturer, alleging that the company knew for a decade or more about a design flaw that makes it nearly impossible for troops to open cargo hatches and escape the 26-ton amphibious assault vehicles when they sink.

Since the early 1980s, the vehicles have been at the center of the Marine Corps’ amphibious operations, transporting personnel from ship to land for both combat and humanitarian missions. As the armored vehicles, which are equipped with machine guns and grenade launchers, roll ashore for beach attacks, Marines pour out to take up positions.

The findings, released on Wednesday, looked at the troops' readiness before they took part in the exercise 70 miles (113 kilometers) off the coast of San Diego, but they should not be read in isolation from the earlier investigation, which found a slew of mistakes and oversights that left the crew in the dark.