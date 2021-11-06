Marilia Mendonca, a Latin Grammy winner, died in a plane disaster.

Marilia Mendonca, a Latin Grammy winner and one of Brazil’s most prominent singers, perished in an airplane crash on her way to a concert.

In a statement, her press staff acknowledged her death, as well as the deaths of four other passengers on the flight.

Their jet crashed between Goiania, Mendonca’s hometown, and Caratinga, a small town in Minas Gerais state, north of Rio de Janeiro.

The civil police of Minas Gerais verified the 26-year-death old’s on Friday, but did not elaborate on the reason of the tragedy, which occurred just before his arrival.

The plane may be seen resting beneath a waterfall in photos and videos.

On Friday afternoon, Mendonca shared a video of herself walking toward the plane, guitar case in hand.

The emerging talent performed sertanejo, a type of country music popular in Brazil.

She was recognized for using her music to address feminist concerns, such as condemning men who abuse their spouses and advocating for female empowerment.

The news sparked a social media outpouring of anguish from all corners of Brazil, including fans, politicians, musicians, and soccer players, on Friday evening.

After the news came, Mendonca’s friend and Brazilian football player Neymar wrote on Twitter, “I refuse to believe, I just refuse.”

Brazil’s government expressed its condolences as well.

Jair Bolsonaro, the country’s president, also took to social media to express his sorrow at the death of “one of the best artists of her generation.”

“The news has shocked the entire country,” he remarked.

Her album Em Todos os Cantos took home the Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album in 2019. Her album Patroas was nominated for the same prize this year.

Mendonca is survived by his son, who will be two years old next month.