Marijuana farms have been accused of stealing water in Oregon, which is experiencing severe drought.

In one of the worst droughts in history, illegal marijuana farmers are consuming vast amounts of water across the western United States, leaving little for licensed users.

This is especially true in Oregon, which recently saw one of its driest springs in nearly a century.

Despite the fact that water politics have been in the region for a long time, illegal marijuana fields continue to flourish in Western states, putting a strain on the supply. According to the Cannabis Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley, there are more criminal cannabis farms than licensed ones in California, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2016.

According to a report from the center, “because peak water demand for cannabis occurs during the dry season, when streamflow is at its lowest levels, even tiny diversions can dry streams and endanger aquatic plants and animals.”

Some jurisdictions are retaliating. The Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors in California barred trucks carrying 100 gallons or more of water from utilizing roads leading to desert areas where 2,000 illegal marijuana growers were allegedly wasting millions of gallons of water each day.

According to the county ordinance, illegal grows are “depleting important groundwater and surface water resources” and endangering agricultural, recreational, and residential water use.

In 1972, Jack Dwyer moved to an exquisite, tree-studded tract in Oregon with a Deer Creek running through it to pursue a dream of returning to the land.

“We were planning to cultivate our own food,” says the narrator. We were going to live morally upright lives. Dwyer stated, “We were going to grow organic.” He and his family accomplished exactly that in the decades that followed.

But, after many illicit marijuana grows popped up in the area this spring, diverting water from both the stream and surrounding aquifers, Deer Creek is now dry, putting Dwyer’s future in jeopardy.

The number of illegal grows in Oregon appears to have risen recently, despite the Pacific Northwest experiencing its driest April since 1924.

According to Mark Pettinger, spokesman for the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, many are operating under the pretext of hemp farms, which were allowed nationwide under the 2018 Farm Bill. The maximum THC concentration of hemp must be less than 0.3 percent, according to the law. THC is the chemical that gives cannabis its high. Hemp fibers are a type of fiber that comes from the hemp plant.