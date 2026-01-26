Marie-France van Heel: The Woman Behind Andy Burnham’s Political Career

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, has been a prominent figure in British politics for over a decade. Known for his commitment to northern communities and initiatives like the Bee Network, Burnham has a reputation for advocating for the people he represents. However, his recent attempt to return to Parliament in the Gorton and Denton by-election was blocked by Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), triggering an internal debate within the party. Throughout his career, Burnham has been supported by his wife, Marie-France van Heel, who has played a key role in his personal and professional life.

Marie-France’s Background and Career

Marie-France van Heel, a Dutch national, has been by Burnham’s side throughout his rise in politics. Born in the Netherlands and raised in Belgium, she met Burnham while studying at Cambridge University, where they both attended Fitzwilliam College. Their relationship started in their youth, with Marie-France famously asking Burnham for permission to appear on the TV show “Blind Date” in 1992. Over the years, she has worked primarily in marketing, including roles at BSkyB and as CEO of Heavenly, a London-based firm that designed logos for major clients like HSBC and the BBC.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Marie-France is an active charity supporter. She has worked with organizations such as Marie Curie, The Alzheimer’s Society, and Great Ormond Street Hospital, fundraising for important causes. Currently, she serves on the board of Be.EV, a Manchester-based public electric vehicle charging network, and holds the position of Chief Marketing and Customer Officer at Octopus Energy Generation.

The couple, who married in 2000 after the birth of their first son, Jimmy, have two daughters, Rosie and Annie. They initially lived in Brixton, London, before moving to Manchester. Marie-France’s resilience is evident in her personal life as well, having undergone a double mastectomy in 2010 after a genetic test revealed her risk for breast cancer. This decision came after her sister Claire, who had also carried the BRCA1 gene fault, died from the disease in 2007 at the age of 39, leaving behind four young children.

Marie-France’s commitment to her family and her philanthropic work, combined with her career achievements, make her a significant figure in Burnham’s life, offering him both personal and professional support as he navigates the challenges of public service.