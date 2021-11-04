Marie Antoinette’s over 200-year-old diamond bracelets will be auctioned for millions of dollars.

Two diamond bracelets that formerly belonged to Marie Antoinette, France’s last queen, will be auctioned off on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland. The over 200-year-old diamonds are projected to fetch between $2 and $4 million.

The auction will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues on November 9th. The diamonds will be sold, according to Christie’s jewelry department in Geneva, which announced the sale in September.

In an interview with Reuters, Christie’s CEO Max Fawcett said, “Finding gems with over 200 years of French royal history is truly something that collectors and enthusiastic jewelry aficionados from all around the world will be keeping an eye on.”

“How much would someone be ready to pay for something from France’s last queen? We’ve seen the repercussions of things sold by Marie Antoinette previously, and there’s no telling how high these can go, so I’m anticipating fireworks on Tuesday.” The bracelets are kept hidden in a blue velvet box with the words “bracelets of Queen Marie Antionette” written on the top. They are currently owned by a European royal family and contain a total of 112 diamonds.

Antoinette wrote from prison during the French revolution, stating that a chest containing diamonds would be transferred for protection. The bracelets were kept in the chest mentioned above, which was passed down to her daughters following her death.

“Despite Marie Antoinette’s capture during the French Revolution and her tragic murder in 1793, the bracelets survived and were passed down to her daughter, Madame Royale, and eventually the Duchess of Parma,” Fawcett explained.

“To see them up for auction today is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for collectors all around the world to own a piece of French royal history,” says the auctioneer.

