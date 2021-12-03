Mariah Carey is ‘So Merry,’ as her holiday song ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ makes history.

All I Want for Christmas is Mariah Carey’s single from 1994. On Friday, you made history by being the first Christmas single to win a Diamond Award from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The award was given in honor of the song’s 10 million sales and streaming in the United States.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) tweeted a message of congratulations to Carey and her teams at Columbia Records and Legacy Recording on Friday morning, along with a video clip of Carey singing the song.

In a Friday news release, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) called the song “an essential seasonal standard that continues to bring the spirit of Christmas to the hearts of music lovers across the world.”

Carey shared photos of herself clutching the trophy in front of festive decorations on social media on Friday morning.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” she captioned the image.

She later reposted an earlier congrats message from the Recording Academy of America. "Festive!!!!! I'm truly humbled. This made me really happy today," she expressed herself on Twitter. "I love you #lambily for life," she wrote in a thank-you email to her fans. Mitch Glazier, the RIAA's chairman and CEO, said the song had hit a "remarkable milestone" by becoming the first and only holiday music to achieve Diamond status, according to the RIAA's release on Friday.

In a news release, Sony Music Entertainment’s Commercial Music Group president Richard Story referred to Carey as “the Queen of Christmas” and complimented her on “continuing to make history.”

The song’s continued popularity “never fails to astonish me and fill my heart with a plethora of feelings,” Carey said in a statement.

“It blows my mind that All I Want for Christmas is You has stood the test of time in the music industry,” she continued.

According to the RIAA, the song has climbed the charts every year from its initial release in the mid-1990s, however it has only made it onto the top 100.