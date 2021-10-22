Maria von Trapp’s second daughter, whose Austrian family was represented in the film The Sound of Music, died at the age of 90.

Maria von Trapp’s second daughter, whose Austrian family was immortalized in the musical and film The Sound of Music, has died at the age of 90.

Eleonore “Lorli” von Trapp Campbell, who lived in Northfield, Vermont, in the United States, died on Sunday.

Ms Campbell was born in Salzburg, Austria, the second daughter of Georg and Maria von Trapp and a younger step-sister to the von Trapp children who would later be portrayed on stage and screen.

In 1938, the family escaped Nazi-occupied Austria and went on to undertake concert tours across Europe and America. In the early 1940s, they moved to Vermont and founded a ski lodge in Stowe.

Daughter Hope McAndrew of East Hardwick, Vermont, said her mother’s Austrian traditions, which she brought to Vermont from Europe, played an important role in the family’s existence (Thursday).

When Ms McAndrew claimed that they all knew every word to The Sound of Music songs, they also knew the songs that the family sung while touring North America long before the plays.

“They put on amazing Christmas concerts, as she would describe them to us.” “They were quite moving,” Ms McAndrew added. “She remembered those Christmas concerts fondly.” The Sound of Music was a musical play and film based on Maria von Trapp’s 1949 book of the same name, which she died in 1987. It’s about an Austrian woman who marries a widower with seven children and teaches them to play the piano.

Ms Campbell’s father, Austrian naval captain Georg von Trapp, and his first wife, Agathe Whitehead von Trapp, had seven children, who inspired the musical and film’s singing family.

After Whitehead von Trapp died, Maria married the captain and began teaching her new stepchildren music. They’re all gone now.

Georg and Maria von Trapp went on to have three more children, none of whom were featured in the film. Rosmarie von Trapp and Johannes von Trapp, Ms Campbell’s siblings, live in Stowe.

Ms Campbell's first job was as a soprano with the Trapp Family Singers, a group that toured the world and every state in the US except South Dakota and Hawaii, until she married Hugh David Campbell in 1954.