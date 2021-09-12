Maria Mendiola, who starred in Baccara and Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, died at the age of 69.

Maria Mendiola, who starred in Baccara and Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, died at the age of 69.

The vocalist, who was one half of the Spanish musical duo, died in Madrid yesterday morning (Saturday) surrounded by her family.

Cristina Sevilla, a bandmate of hers, announced the news on the group’s Instagram account.

“My lovely Maria, wonderful artist, but above all, my friend, has left us today,” she wrote. I am unable to express myself verbally. I can only express my gratitude for all of her devotion and tell her what I’ve had the opportunity to say so many times in my life: I love you.”

After being recognized by a music executive while working as flamenco dancers performing for tourists in the Canary Islands, Mendiola and Mayte Mateos founded Baccara.

Yes Sir, I Can Boogie was a worldwide smash for them in 1977, selling millions of copies and reaching No. 1 in the UK.

Although it was later performed by various musicians, the song was given a fresh lease on life earlier this summer when it was chosen as the national anthem of Scotland for the Euro 2020 football competition.