Marcus Rashford’s second book club novel will be handed away 50,000 times.

The second book of Marcus Rashford’s book club will be distributed to 50,000 young people in underserved communities.

Silas and the Marvellous Misfits will be distributed to children who may not have access to literature at home.

The journey, created by Tom Percival, is intended to teach children how to embrace their differences and find delight in being themselves.

“Encouraging children to find delight in, and appreciate, their diversity is extremely powerful in today’s society,” Marcus Rashford remarked.

“Tom encourages this approach in the most entertaining, engaging, and action-packed way possible. As a kid, I would have delighted to read this book.”

The book club was founded by the Manchester United and England international in collaboration with Macmillan Children’s Books, and it is a reader-recommended initiative.

Marcus Rashford also has his own children’s book, You Are A Champion, which spent four weeks at the top of the children’s book rankings.

Carl Anka and Rashford collaborated on the book.

In the autumn, Macmillan has collaborated with BT, who will give funding to help distribute 50,000 free copies to more than 850 primary schools in underprivileged regions of England and Scotland via Magic Breakfast, a children’s food charity partner.

The 50,000 books will be distributed to children in the primary schools that Magic Breakfast currently sponsors, including regular schools, Pupil Referral Units, and Special Educational Needs schools.

“Research from the National Literacy Trust shows us that over 400,000 children in the UK do not own a book, and our objective with the Book Club is to reach as many of these children as possible,” said Belinda Ioni Rasmussen of Macmillan Children’s Books.