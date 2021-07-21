Marcus Rashford reacts to the claim that charities benefit him commercially.

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United and England footballer, has responded to charges made by the Spectator magazine that he has benefited financially from charity relationships.

The 23-year-old reacted fast to the political magazine’s report, questioning why athletes can’t seem to be seen ‘doing the right thing’ for charity.

During the coronavirus outbreak, Rashford’s efforts famously pushed the government to reverse course on free school lunches, and he also endorsed other kid food poverty measures. He went on to become the youngest person to ever top the Sunday Times Giving List, earning £20 million in donations from supermarkets for charities working to combat the problem.

“Just heard @spectator are preparing to do a feature on me tomorrow about how I have benefitted commercially in the previous 18 months,” the Manchester United and England player stated in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening.

“To be clear, I don’t need to collaborate with brands. I partner because I want to further the work I do off the pitch, and the majority of any income I receive will go towards that.

“Last summer, 1.3 million children received food assistance; as a result of my partnership with Burberry, children now have a safe place to go after school where they will be fed; as a result of the November investment, vulnerable children now have safe places to go this summer holiday; and as a result of my partnership with Macmillan, 80,000 children now have their own book.

“Do I now have a greater commercial appeal as a result of the u-turns?” I’m certain. However, I am also a Manchester United and England footballer. Why is it that there needs to be a reason for everything? Why can’t we just do what’s right?

“I appreciate reading snippets from The Spectator now and then, but this is a non starter.”

The forward’s association with Burberry resulted in a number of donations to young organizations and clubs, including Norbrook Youth Club in Manchester, where he grew up.

Rashford, who used to get free school meals, was given an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, which was postponed until 2020.

Following their mistake, the star, along with Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, were the victim of racist online vitriol. “The summary has come to an end.”