Marcus Rashford has urged health professionals to assist families in registering for food stamps.

More than 40% of individuals eligible for the Healthy Start scheme are still not registered, according to the England and Manchester United midfielder.

“Since November 2020, members of the Child Food Poverty Taskforce have used their channels and platforms to communicate about the Healthy Start scheme and to tell people how to access it, with the hope that we will be able to reach the majority of those most in need,” he wrote in an open letter to health professionals published in the BMJ.

“While this has resulted in 57,000 additional parents benefiting from the system, I am afraid that we are reaching a plateau.

“More than 40% of individuals eligible for vouchers are still unregistered, and I’m convinced that the majority of these parents live in towns similar to mine, where there is no internet, no high street, and no word of mouth,” says the author.

Last year, Rashford ran a high-profile campaign to urge the government to provide free meals to disadvantaged children in England during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reverse his position.

The 23-year-old has remained vocal about causes including child poverty and literacy.

He has endorsed a variety of kid food poverty initiatives and was the youngest individual to reach the top of the Sunday Times Giving List by raising £20 million in donations from retailers for organizations working to combat the problem.

Rashford and Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge began an initiative earlier this year in the hopes of removing the kind of “embarrassment” Rashford’s mother felt when she used food banks.

He called the stigma around state-funded programs like Healthy Start vouchers “the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard.”

He wrote in the BMJ that more awareness is needed to guarantee that all persons who are eligible for the scheme are made aware of their rights.