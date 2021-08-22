Marcelo Bielsa explains why Everton didn’t need to do anything to expose Leeds’ “fragile” side.

Due to their dominance of possession in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Everton, Marcelo Bielsa believes Leeds should have produced more chances.

The Blues were held to a draw at Elland Road thanks to goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray in each half, with the visitors being pulled back both times after taking the lead.

Rafa Benitez’s side had chances to win the game, particularly after establishing a 2-1 lead early in the second half.

And Bielsa believes that’s when his team became the most “fragile,” admitting that Everton didn’t need to dominate the game to create opportunities against his team.

“The game was a significant test for the team, and this was amplified because we were behind twice to be able to draw the game, having dominated for so many moments,” Leeds manager Chris Coleman said after the draw.

“We should have produced more chances at goal and conceded fewer chances at our goal, given the mountains of minutes that we dominated.

“We faced an opponent who didn’t need to overpower us to pose a threat.

“We didn’t get off to a good start in the second half, and there were some worrying moments after the goal. It was a side effect of having fallen behind once more.

“It’s a common situation in football when a team is losing, and you shouldn’t risk allowing more because of it.

“That is to say, the team was most vulnerable in the moments following the 2-1.”